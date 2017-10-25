FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) — The FBI says its gang task force has found what appear to be human remains in a suburban New York park. The discovery comes nearly a week after the body of a 16-year-old was found in a wooded area in a neighboring Long Island community.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson says the suspected remains were found in Cow Meadow Park & Preserve in Freeport on Wednesday morning. She did not elaborate.

Last Thursday, investigators acting on a tip from federal Homeland Security Investigations, discovered Angel Soler’s body in a 27-acre woodlands in Roosevelt. The two communities are next to each other.

Authorities have not commented on whether either case is linked to MS-13, which is blamed for 22 killings on Long Island since January 2016.