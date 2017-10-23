ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A long list of environmental groups in New York is urging voters not to call a constitutional convention.

The Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter, Food & Water Watch and the Adirondack Council are among several organizations that announced their opposition to a convention on Monday.

Voters will be asked next month whether to convene a convention, where delegates would consider changes big and small to the state’s governing document.

Many environmental advocates worry that delegates might consider proposals to undermine or eliminate existing environmental protections.

Supporters say a convention is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the state’s system of government.

The election is Nov. 7.