By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City physician has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.

The jury in Queens Criminal Court was ready to hand down a verdict Friday on the original second-degree manslaughter charge against Dr. Robert Rho, equivalent to reckless homicide.

Instead, he admitted he was negligent doing the abortion on 30-year-old Jamie Lee Morales in 2016, severing her uterine aorta, ripping her cervix and piercing her uterine wall.

The 53-year-old doctor faced up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge. The lesser negligent homicide charge comes with prison time of up to 10 months.

Rho’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, calls the outcome a “monumental victory.”

Rho is to be sentenced on June 26.

VERENA DOBNIK