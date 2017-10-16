ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Diocese of Rockville Centre has announced an independent compensation program for victims of clergy sexual abuse.

Newsday reports that the program is likely to involve dozens of victims and cost the diocese millions of dollars.

It’s similar to programs started over the past year in the Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The administrators, Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille Biros, will determine who is eligible and how much compensation will be offered.

Those who receive compensation must agree not to pursue legal action against the church in the future.