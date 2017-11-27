ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There’s a new proposal to heal the schism dividing Democrats in the New York state Senate — one that could potentially give Democrats control of the chamber.

Democrats now have a one-seat majority in the 63-member Senate, but they aren’t in charge because the eight-member Independent Democratic Conference broke with mainline Democrats to give control of the Senate to Republicans.

State Democratic Party leaders on Monday floated a proposal to allow the leaders of both sides to share power as co-leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the mainline Democratic leader, said her side is willing to agree to the proposal.

Sen. Jeff Klein, the leader of the independent Democrats, did not immediately respond to the idea.

Democrats already hold the governor’s office and control the Assembly.

Lawmakers reconvene in January.