NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal courthouse has removed a historical exhibit outside the courtroom where a former aide to the governor will be tried in January.

Newsday reports that the Manhattan courthouse removed a display of posters after attorneys for Joseph Percoco and his co-defendants complained that it could prejudice jurors.

The exhibit depicted famous court cases, from terrorists to mobsters to public officials. None ended in acquittal.

It’s been replaced with an exhibit about U.S. Supreme Court justices with ties to New York.

Percoco and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty in a case that alleges bid-rigging and bribery related to state economic development projects.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not been accused of wrongdoing and says he knew nothing of the actions alleged by prosecutors.

