NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s City Council has approved two bills governing day-to-day interactions between police and the public, over objections from both activist groups and the city’s largest police union.

According to the New York Times, the bills were voted on Tuesday night . They require officers to hand out business cards and a give reason for stopping someone on the street in many interactions. They also require police to inform people of their right not to consent to a search – if consent is required.

Activists and some members of the council argued the bills were watered down. Police union officials said the bills will discourage officers from proactively addressing the threat of crime and terrorism.

Mayor Bill de Blasio must approve the bill. He has said he supports the legislation.

