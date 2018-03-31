ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in New York state have passed a new $168.3 billion state budget that includes surcharges on taxi, Uber and Lyft rides in Manhattan and a new state sexual harassment policy written following the #MeToo movement.
Members of the state Senate and Assembly worked into the early morning hours Saturday to complete their work on the spending plan before a new fiscal year begins Sunday.
The budget includes $1 billion in new education spending, investments in water quality and money to fight Lyme disease.
It contains one notable new tax, a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors that will raise funds to combat addiction.
Lawmakers also inserted language to create a commission to examine whether members of the Senate and Assembly deserve a pay raise.