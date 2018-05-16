ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state attorney general’s office is suing a pet store chain, saying it sold dozens or hundreds of puppies without required veterinary exams and failed to reimburse medical expenses to buyers of sick puppies.

A judge issued a restraining order barring the Pet Zone from obtaining any new puppies while the lawsuit is pending. Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood is seeking to permanently bar the Pet Zone and owners Theodore and Sheila Bell from selling animals in New York. The lawsuit also seeks restitution to consumers.

The lawsuit also says the stores used lease contracts to boost sales and didn’t adequately inform consumers of the high costs.

The Pet Zone has stores in Albany, Poughkeepsie, Queensbury and Watertown.

An Albany store employee said employees were told not to comment.