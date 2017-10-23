ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s attorney general’s office is holding a gun buyback in western New York as part of a statewide effort to get firearms off the street and reduce gun violence.

Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) says his office and the Rochester Police Department will be holding the buyback Tuesday in the annex building of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church on Clinton Avenue.

Officials will be accepting unloaded weapons, working and non-working, with no questions asked.

Gift cards will be given in exchange for weapons turned in to authorities, ranging in value from $25 for non-working or antiques firearms to $100 for assault weapons.

The attorney general’s office says it has held more than a dozen gun buybacks statewide since 2013, resulting in more than 1,200 firearms being turned in.