ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Assembly has voted to reduce the state’s role in teacher evaluations.

The Democrat-led body passed legislation Wednesday would allow local school districts to set their own teacher evaluation rules. The measure would also eliminate a state mandate that required such evaluations to reflect student performance on standardized tests.

The measure was praised by teachers unions, who say it will reduce what it called an over-reliance on standardized testing.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, says performance on standardized tests doesn’t accurately reflect teacher effectiveness.

The bill now moves to the Republican-led state Senate, where it’s likely to face significant opposition.