NEW YORK (AP) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at efforts to make affordable, safe housing available for all New Yorkers.

A panel of members of the state Assembly is scheduled to meet Thursday in Manhattan. The group will hear from state housing officials, housing advocates and experts on the effectiveness of existing housing programs, including a five-year, $10 billion state commitment to add more affordable housing units throughout the state.

The hearing comes as lawmakers prepare to craft a new state budget. They’ll return to Albany next month to convene the 2018 session and hope to approve a budget by April 1.