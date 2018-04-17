ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have again passed bills intended to make it easier for voters to participate in elections.

The Democratic-led chamber on Tuesday endorsed a package of legislation including measures to authorize advance voting up to seven days before an election, overhaul the voter registration process and allow for online registration.

Similar bills have so far been blocked by the Republican-led state Senate.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx says the proposals would strengthen the state’s electoral system by making it easier for more New Yorkers to participate.

The Assembly also voted Tuesday to close a long-standing loophole in campaign finance law that allows limited liability companies to make large contributions while circumventing disclosure rules.