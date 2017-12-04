ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The governors of California and New York are mounting a final effort to derail the GOP tax plan, which they say would devastate their states and the national economy.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Jerry Brown and New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, all Democrats, held a conference call with reporters Monday to discuss the tax overhaul’s impacts on their states. They’re particularly upset with a provision that eliminates the deduction for state and local taxes.
Cuomo and Murphy said opponents are examining potential legal challenges to the tax bill when and if it is signed into law. Cuomo says he will call for its repeal as soon as it is enacted.
Brown said the immediate focus is on convincing Republicans to reconsider before approving the bill’s final version.
