ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Relief is on the way for New York drivers being rattled by countless potholes produced by a harsh, lingering winter.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that more than $100 million in state funding will be spent on repaving and repairing state-owned roadways. The Democrat says the funds will be used for 84 projects that will renew nearly 1,000 lane miles of pavement across the state.

Nearly $300 million already has been committed for repaving projects statewide, with another $65 million in state funds set aside for extreme weather recovery projects for locally owned roadways.

The projects will begin this summer and last into the fall.

The winter has been followed by a cold, wet spring that saw 1 to 4 inches of snow dumped on some upstate areas Monday.

