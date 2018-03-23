BENTON, La. (AP) — The Bossier Parish Police Jury has filled a vacant seat on the panel.

The Times reports Norman Craig, who has worked for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, was appointed Wednesday to fill the vacancy left after Juror Sonny Cook resigned. Cook, of Plain Dealing, cited health concerns for his wife in his resignation letter.

Cook was in his second term, having been first elected in January 2012.

Five people applied to replace Cook. The police jury selected Craig, a patrol and school resource officer, after hearing from each applicant at its regular meeting.

Craig says he views the appointment as an opportunity to work with the panel to keep the parish moving forward.

An election will be held in November to permanently fill the seat.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com