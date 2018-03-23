GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwestern Indiana man died when scrap metal he was cutting up apparently fell onto him in an industrial area.

The Lake County coroner’s office says 40-year-old Joshua Klein of Wheatfield was pronounced dead Thursday morning at a business on Gary’s far west side.

Fire officials say preliminary findings show that Klein was cutting iron truss scrap metal when it apparently fell onto him as he was working.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the coroner’s report did not identify the name of the business where Klein died.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined his official cause and manner of death.

