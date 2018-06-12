CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana couple have been charged with neglect after a young boy they were babysitting found a gun in a bedroom and fatally shot himself.
The Post-Tribune reports 24-year-old Rachel Lynn Griffin and 29-year-old Brett A. Beatty of Crown Point were charged Tuesday in Lake Superior Court with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.
Four-year-old Eric Cole of Wheatfield died Aug. 5 after he found a handgun in a case under a bed in a bedroom at the couple’s home.
An affidavit says Griffin told the boy and his sister to stay in the bedroom while she used the bathroom, then heard a bang and found the boy bleeding.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Trump, North Korea's Kim Jong Un sign unspecified document VIEW
Beatty, who wasn’t home, told investigators he thought the gun wasn’t loaded.
___
Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/