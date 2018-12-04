WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The prince in the “Nutcracker” had a special present for his favorite ballerina during a performance of the holiday classic in Kansas.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Allison Evans was playing the Dewdrop Fairy in the Metropolitan Ballet production Sunday in Wichita when her boyfriend, Dalton Rupp-Meinert, dropped to one knee and proposed. The moment was captured on video .
Even though he’d never danced ballet in his life, Rupp-Meinert broached the idea with choreographer Jill Landrith before rehearsals began this summer. They hatched a plan to make him the prince. Evans says she thought the decision was “hilarious.”
Rupp-Meinert says the thing that made him the most nervous was remembering the choreography, not the proposal. The crowd included about 40 to 50 of their relatives and friends.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com