VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been found safe, a day after he was reported missing from a nursing home where he lives.
The Vicksburg Post reports that 76-year-old James Wesley Jenkins walked out of Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Vicksburg on Monday.
Searchers found him Tuesday, about 20 hours later. He was sitting in a ravine in the woods about 220 yards (201 meters) east of the nursing home. He conscious and talking to the people who found him.
Jenkins was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region, where he was listed as stable.
