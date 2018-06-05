BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An 87-year-old nursing home resident has died after trying to climb down a makeshift rope from a third-floor window.

Police say William Strasner apparently fell to his death Monday at the Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Buffalo.

Police believe Strasner was trying to leave the facility down a rope made from bedding and clothing he’d tied together when he fell more than 30 feet.

An employee arriving for work found him. He died on the way to the hospital.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says patient windows normally don’t open more than seven inches but a device used to secure Strasner’s window was apparently missing.

State and county officials are investigating.

A woman who answered the phone at the facility Monday would neither comment nor transfer a reporter to management.