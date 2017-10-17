STRUM, Wis. (AP) — A nursing home owner says he’s closing his third and last facility in western Wisconsin because Medicaid payments don’t cover care costs. He also cited increased competition for such services.

The Leader-Telegram reports that Jack Halbleib announced Monday that the Strum Area Health & Rehabilitation nursing home and its attached assisted-living housing will close in the coming months.

The state requires homes to stay open for up to three months as residents relocate. That would be early January for the Strum facility. The nursing home currently has 28 residents.

Wisconsin is seeing declining nursing home numbers as more community-based settings for seniors grow. Such settings include in-home care, memory care and assisted-living facilities.

Halbleib closed the Fall Creek Valley Care Center this year and the Gilman Care Center in 2014.

