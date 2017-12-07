PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Nurses at Memorial Hospital are suing to block the planned closure of the Pawtucket hospital.

WPRI-TV reports the union representing the nurses, United Nurses and Allied Professionals, filed suit in state Superior Court on Thursday seeking to prevent a further reduction of hospital services while the state reviews the closure plan.

Care New England, the hospital’s parent company, said it’s reviewing the suit.

The union alleges Care New England failed to get approval before eliminating the emergency department and other hospital services.

The company took over the struggling hospital in 2013.

