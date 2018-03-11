WILMINTON, Del. (AP) — Two nurses jumped into action to help care for a man who went into distress at the Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The News Journal reports a man collapsed at the parade Saturday and had stopped breathing.

A nurse began doing chest compressions and then another arrived to help. That man, who says the man had no heartbeat, performed resuscitation breathing.

After a short time, a faint pulse roused and the man gasped for air.

The man who collapsed was taken to a hospital, where the newspaper reports he was still being treated.

