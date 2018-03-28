WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former nurse at a Massachusetts hospital says a doctor intentionally sprayed her with fluid from a contaminated device in a “twisted hazing ritual.”
Kirsten Maxfield says a surgeon at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester sprayed her with a surgical irrigation device that had just been inside a patient’s body. She says the hospital conducted a “sham” investigation when she reported it.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that Maxfield has filed a discrimination complaint with the state saying that she had to leave her job or be forced to return to a hostile work environment. She now works at hospitals in Concord, Worcester and Gardner.
A hospital spokesman says it conducted a thorough investigation of Maxfield’s claim and found no support for it.
