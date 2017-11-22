CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A nurse at a long-term care facility in New Hampshire has been indicted on charges she unlawfully obtained oxycodone belonging to three residents.

The indictment alleges in order to get the drugs, 46-year-old Jennifer Blaisdell, of South Berwick, Maine, fraudulently documented that doses of the drug were given to the residents by other nurses at the Dover facility.

Blaisdell was indicted on 26 counts of obtaining a controlled drug by fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge in January.

A Strafford County grand jury previously indicted her in July on two counts of obtaining a controlled drug by forgery of a written order and three counts of obtaining a controlled drug by fraud.

Blaisdell’s scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 7. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer. A listed number wasn’t working.