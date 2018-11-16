ROME (AP) — A nurse in Italy is suspected of having killed her two young children, a boy of 7 and a girl of 9, by lethal injection, then taking her own life.
The Italian news agency ANSA say investigators in the northwestern mountain town of Aymavilles, near Aosta, are hypothesizing that the mother concocted a lethal mix of drugs she obtained at the hospital where she worked.
Italian news reports say her husband discovered the bodies after work Thursday evening. ANSA says the 48-year-old woman left notes saying she couldn’t bear the “weight of life’s adversities.”
The precise cause of death is pending autopsies.
Aymavilles Mayor Loredano Petey said the husband is in shock. Town officials say they were a normal family involved in local volunteer activities, and the children were avid cross-country skiers.