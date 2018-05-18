BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A nurse working at a Louisiana prison has been arrested on charges of sexual battery and malfeasance in office.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections says St. Gabriel Police detectives arrested 44-year-old Laurie Ballard, of Independence on Thursday after receiving information that she was allegedly having a non-professional relationship with an inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. She was released after posting $5,000 bond. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.

When confronted by department investigators, authorities say Ballard admitted to having sexual contact with the offender on several occasions over the past few months, and to emailing the offender using an alias.

Ballard is on administrative leave pending disciplinary action. She has worked at the prison since October 2007.