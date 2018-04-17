SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State auditors examining the arrest of a Utah nurse who refused to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious patient say Salt Lake City police should consider investigating complaints against officers more quickly.
The audit released Tuesday says the department followed its policies, but the two-month investigation process nevertheless raised public concern after video of the July arrest drew widespread attention online amid a national conversation about police use of force.
It showed Alex Wubbels being dragged away screaming after insisting on a warrant under hospital rules.
Police say they follow public-employee law, but will consider changes during future labor negotiations.
The officers’ lawyers and union officials, though, have said they were treated unfairly amid negative publicity.
Detective Jeff Payne has appealed his firing, and supervisor Lt. James Tracy appealed his demotion.