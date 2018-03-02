BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man is accused of removing opioid patches from the bodies of residents at two nursing homes, including one where he worked as a registered nurse.
The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports McLean County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old James Rellihan of Bloomington with burglary and theft under $500.
An investigation revealed Rellihan allegedly took the patches last month from patients at the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and at the Heritage Health in Normal. Authorities say he’s denied using or selling the fentanyl patches.
One patch was removed from a terminally ill man and the other from the body of a man suffering dementia.
Rellihan remained in McLean County Jail on Friday after a judge set bond at $50,000. It was not immediately known if Rellihan has an attorney.