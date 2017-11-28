NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark authorities say an ongoing sweep has resulted in the arrest of more than four dozen people and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs in recent weeks.

The arrests and seizures in the state’s largest city are part of an operation launched in response to citizens’ complaints. The drugs seized so far include 426 decks of heroin, 311 vials of cocaine and 109 bags of marijuana.

Authorities say the seized drugs had a combined street value of nearly $10,000.

The sweep started in early November.