RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The number of lobbyists in Virginia politics has topped 1,000 for the first time.
The Virginia Public Access Project released data Thursday showing that there were 1,014 lobbyists in the most recent registration period.
VPAP counted the number of lobbyists working for companies and organizations. The total number of lobbyists has grown steadily since the Great Recession.
During the recession, there were only 860 registered lobbyists.
