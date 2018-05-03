OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of deaths due to flu in Oklahoma this season has now surpassed 280.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Thursday that 283 people have died from the virus since the flu season began Sept. 1 — the most fatalities since the agency began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record number of flu-related deaths was 130 recorded a year ago.

In addition, a record number of more than 4,700 people have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms so far this season.

The department reports 198 of the deaths were people aged 65-or older while two people 17 or younger have died due to the illness.

The department says 52 of the deaths were in Tulsa County while Oklahoma County has had 44 deaths.