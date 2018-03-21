CLEVELAND (AP) — The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.
The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports new data from the state health department shows a slight uptick over the past two years in the number of children with levels high enough to warrant a state investigation into the lead source. Local health departments offer education to parents or guardians when children’s levels are above a certain threshold but not high to warrant investigation.
About 12 percent of city children under 6 screened for lead in 2016 and 2017 had a level of the toxin requiring action.
The data for 2017 is considered preliminary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say no lead level is safe for young children.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com