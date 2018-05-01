CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say the number of students from a Chicago-area high school who became sick after a recent prom at the Shedd Aquarium is now 111.

The Tuesday morning total is higher than the approximately 90 cases involving Andrew High School students that were reported Monday. Consolidated High School District 230 spokeswoman Carla Erdey says the district is working with the aquarium and public health authorities to determine the source of the illnesses.

Students reported fevers, vomiting and diarrhea. About 400 students attended the Tinley Park school’s Friday prom.

Aquarium officials say food provider Sodexo is investigating and the company and the aquarium are reporting details to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Shedd Aquarium spokesman Andrea Rodgers says aquarium officials don’t currently believe there are any safety concerns related to food or drink being served to visitors.