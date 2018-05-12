AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — The National Nuclear Security Administration has officially proposed producing plutonium pits at two locations, including the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

The Aiken Standard reports the NNSA wants to make 50 pits per year at SRS and the remaining 30 per year at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Establishing the pits requires discontinuing and repurposing the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, which is nearing completion, at SRS.

MOX, as it is called, was initially slated to open in 2016. It was designed to turn weapons-grade plutonium into commercial reactor fuel. However, the MOX project has been under fire.

A news release from NNSA said the two-pronged approach involving the pits “is the best way to manage the cost, schedule, and risk of such a vital undertaking.”

