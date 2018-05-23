ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Critics say the risks are too great in the plan to temporarily store tons of spent fuel from U.S. commercial nuclear reactors in southeastern New Mexico.

Dozens of people voiced opposition during a meeting with federal regulators Tuesday in Albuquerque on the proposal by Holtec International to build the facility in Lea County.

Opponents of the project expressed concern about the safety of transporting the fuel across the country as well as the project’s effects on the environment.

Holtec officials say they have confidence in the technology involved in transporting and storing the spent nuclear fuel.

Holtec is seeking a 40-year license for the facility from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Albuquerque meeting was the fifth held in recent weeks at locations across the state.