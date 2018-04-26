SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says a small plane’s wings became nearly vertical to the ground before a fiery crash that killed all six people aboard near Phoenix.

The report published Thursday doesn’t say what caused the April 9 crash or who was flying the plane that was headed to Las Vegas.

The Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course and burst into flames less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of the Scottsdale Airport.

The NTSB report says airport surveillance video shows the plane’s wings rocking during and shortly after takeoff.

A traffic camera near the end of the departure runway recorded the plane losing altitude after a left-banking turn with the wings becoming nearly vertical before the crash.