SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a deadly crash involving a limousine that took place near a busy tourist spot in upstate New York.
NTSB investigators on Sunday were making their way to Schoharie (skoh-HAY’-ree), about 170 miles north of New York City.
New York State Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of state routes 30 and 30A.
Authorities say there were “multiple” fatalities but haven’t said how many. It was unclear whether those killed were in the vehicles or at the Apple Barrel Country Store, which is at that intersection.
The store posted a message on Facebook saying it was open on Sunday “and could use your hugs.”