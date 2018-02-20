CHICAGO (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board recently finished its investigation of a 2016 burning airplane incident at an Illinois airport and has issued its recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that passengers refused to leave their carry-on bags behind amid a chaotic evacuation of a burning American Airlines jetliner at O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 28, 2016. NTSB says the incident is one of four aviation emergencies in the U.S. in the past several years in which an evacuation was hampered by travelers grabbing carry-on luggage.

The safety board is now recommending that the FAA conduct research to “measure and evaluate the effects of carry-on baggage on passenger deplaning times and safety during an emergency evacuation.” It’s also recommending that the administration “identify effective countermeasures to reduce any determined risks, and implement the countermeasures.”

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/