ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the probable cause of a fatal Alaska commuter plane crash was the flight crew’s decision to continue using visual flight rules as weather deteriorated between two villages.

The October 2016 crash killed two Hageland Aviation Services pilots and a passenger on a scheduled flight between Quinhagak (KwIn-hah-gahk) and Togiak (TOH-gee-ak) in southwest Alaska.

The board says the crew’s failure to perform an immediate escape maneuver after entry into instrument conditions resulted in the mountainside crash.

In a meeting Tuesday, the board said Hageland’s policy allowing pilots to routinely switch off terrain awareness warning system alerts contributed to the crash.

The system emits loud warnings when airplanes are within 700 feet (213 meters) of terrain. Rural pilots routinely fly as low as 500 feet.