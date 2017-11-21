MIAMI (AP) — Investigators say a design flaw caused a single-engine plane heading from New York to Florida to crash into the Caribbean Sea, killing both occupants.

The Naples Daily News reports that the National Transportation Safety Board released a final accident report earlier this month for a September 2014 crash that killed Rochester, New York real estate developers Larry and Jane Glazer.

The report says an overheat switch had been activated, cutting off the air supply to the cabin of the SOCATA TBM 700. Air traffic controllers eventually lost contract with Larry Glazer. Two Air National Guard jets shadowed the small plane as it flew past Florida and over the Bahamas. The jets disengaged before the Glazers flew over Cuba. The aircraft eventually ran out of fuel and crashed off the coast of Jamaica.

