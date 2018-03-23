DALLAS (AP) — A preliminary federal report indicates natural gas leaks were first detected in a Dallas neighborhood nearly two months before another leak led to a house explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.

The report released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board says leaks in the neighborhood near Dallas Love Field airport were first detected Jan. 1.

The explosion that killed Linda Rogers and injured four in her family occurred Feb. 23.

NTSB officials say a house fire on Feb. 21 and another the following day, both on the same block as the explosion, are being investigated as gas-related fires.

Broad evacuations of the area by gas supplier Atmos Energy and public safety agencies didn’t begin until after the Feb. 23 explosion.

Atmos deferred questions on the report to the NTSB.