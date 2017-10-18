NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials say a charter bus that crashed into a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus in Queens last month, killing three, had run through a red light just before impact.

The new finding on the Sept. 18 collision in Flushing was released Wednesday in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB says the charter bus didn’t stop at the red traffic signal and struck the city bus as it was turning right onto Northern Boulevard.

The charter bus driver, a city bus passenger and one pedestrian were killed. Sixteen other people were hurt, some of them seriously. Authorities say the driver had a recent drunk driving conviction and had been fired as a city bus driver.

The crash remains under investigation as the NTSB determines probable cause.