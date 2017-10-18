NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials say a charter bus that crashed into a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus in Queens last month, killing three, had run through a red light just before impact.
The new finding on the Sept. 18 collision in Flushing was released Wednesday in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The NTSB says the charter bus didn’t stop at the red traffic signal and struck the city bus as it was turning right onto Northern Boulevard.
The charter bus driver, a city bus passenger and one pedestrian were killed. Sixteen other people were hurt, some of them seriously. Authorities say the driver had a recent drunk driving conviction and had been fired as a city bus driver.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
The crash remains under investigation as the NTSB determines probable cause.