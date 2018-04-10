ORONO, Maine (AP) — The chief operating officer of the $7.8 billion National Science Foundation has been tapped to lead Maine’s flagship public university.

Joan Ferrini-Mundy will assume the role of president of the University of Maine on July 1.

University of Maine System Chancellor James Page introduced Ferrini-Mundy to the campus Tuesday morning at Buchanan Alumni Hall.

She’ll replace Susan Hunter, who was the first woman to lead the University of Maine. Hunter has been president since July 2014.

Page said Ferrin-Mundy will provide the “national expertise, stature, and commitment to higher education” to serve students, families businesses and communities.

Ferrini-Mundy will also serve as president of the University of Maine at Machias, which is now part of a partnership with UMaine.