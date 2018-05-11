NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association has filed a lawsuit against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state’s financial regulatory agency for what it says is a blacklisting campaign to prevent firms from doing business with the gun owners’ group.
The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court for the northern district of New York names the Democratic governor as a defendant along with the state Department of Financial Services and its superintendent, Maria Vullo.
It accuses Cuomo of depriving the NRA of its First Amendment rights through selective prosecution and threats.
The lawsuit comes after New York state fined insurance broker Lockton Cos. LLC $7 million for underwriting an NRA-branded insurance program called Carry Guard.
Cuomo called the NRA lawsuit “a futile and desperate attempt” to advance the group’s “dangerous agenda.”