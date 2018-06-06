AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The National Rifle Association has given all Republican primary candidates in Maine’s gubernatorial race an A rating, while also failing every candidate on the Democratic side.
Only one Republican, state Sen. Garrett Mason of Lisbon Falls, received the national pro-gun group’s top grade of A+. The Portland Press Herald reports that two of the Republican candidates received an “AQ” rating, signifying they are pro-gun but have no voting record on Second Amendment legislation.
The grade is based only on the candidate’s response to a NRA questionnaire.
The grades are issued by the NRA’s political operation, the NRA-Political Victory Fund. The ratings come about one week before Maine voters head to the polls to select for the June 12 primary.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com