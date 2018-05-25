LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has endorsed Adam Laxalt for Nevada governor and other Republicans seeking statewide seats.

The NRA’s political action committee announced Friday that Laxalt has earned an “A+” rating from the organization, the highest grade it bestows on elected officials to rank their pro-gun voting records, statements and positions.

The Republican attorney general spoke at the organization’s annual meeting last year and was invited to attend this year but skipped the event amid a renewed push by gun-control advocates following a February school shooting.

The NRA also gave “A+” ratings to Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Michael Roberson and GOP attorney general candidate Wes Duncan.

Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak, two Clark County Commission members running in a tight primary for governor, both received “F” grades from the NRA.