LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has endorsed Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller and three other Republican candidates for Congress ahead of the June 12 primary elections.

Heller received an “A” rating from the NRA, which is given to pro-gun candidates who support the organization’s positions on key votes or who have a record of supporting Second Amendment.

The gun-rights group also endorsed Republican Rep. Rep. Mark Amodei who is seeking re-election in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.

The NRA also endorsed Republican Scott Hammond, who is running in Nevada’s 3rd District, and Republican and former congressman Cresent Hardy in the 4th District.

They also received “A” ratings from the group.

The ratings were first reported by the Nevada Independent Tuesday.