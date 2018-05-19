TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The National Rifle Association is appealing a ruling that required it to disclose the names of two teenagers that it wants to include in a lawsuit challenging Florida’s new gun law.

This latest legal move has resulted in a judge putting the group’s lawsuit on hold while the appeal is considered.

The NRA is suing to block a Florida law requiring a gun buyer to be at least 21 years old. The restriction was enacted shortly after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead, including 14 students.

NRA attorneys wanted to keep the names of the teenagers confidential so that they would not be harassed.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Sunday that parties in lawsuits must use their real names.